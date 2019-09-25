Accessibility links
Family, Friends And Colleagues Remember Pioneering Journalist Cokie Roberts A funeral mass took place on Saturday in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the life of Cokie Roberts. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast honoring one of the "founding mothers" of NPR.
Remembering Cokie Roberts, 1943-2019
Family, Friends And Colleagues Remember Pioneering Journalist Cokie Roberts

Cokie Roberts covers the 2012 presidential race in Manchester, N.H. The longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR died on Sept. 17 at the age of 75. Donna Svennevik/Walt Disney Television via Getty hide caption

Cokie Roberts covers the 2012 presidential race in Manchester, N.H. The longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR died on Sept. 17 at the age of 75.

A funeral mass took place on Saturday in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the life of Cokie Roberts, a trusted voice in news. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast honoring one of the "founding mothers" of NPR.

