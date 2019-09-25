Episode 770: When India's Cash Disappeared

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chhavi Sachdev /NPR Chhavi Sachdev /NPR

Note: This episode originally ran in 2017.

When Narendra Modi first became India's Prime Minister, he decided to get rid of most of his nation's cash. In the span of a few weeks, 85% of the country's paper notes became worthless, and India's entire economy plunged into chaos.

The demonetization policy was a radical effort to address corruption and to modernize a system that relied mostly on cash. The man who envisioned it, a mechanical engineer, was on a spiritual quest to fix India's economy.

At the end of the show, we have a short update on a recent study about the effects of demonetization.

Music: "Don't Wanna Lose Touch" and "Sell My Soul."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For more economic stories from all over the world, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.