Accessibility links
Watch Rhiannon Giddens And Lizz Wright Perform A Tribute To Marian Anderson Chills all around as Lizz Wright and Rhiannon Giddens invoke the spirit of Marian Anderson with a version of "Deep River" at the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Marian Anderson - Turning The TablesMarian Anderson - Turning The Tables

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music
YouTube

Marian Anderson - Turning The Tables

Watch Rhiannon Giddens And Lizz Wright Perform A Tribute To Marian Anderson

Chills all around as Lizz Wright and Rhiannon Giddens invoke the spirit of concert music great Marian Anderson with a version of the spiritual "Deep River" during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Marian Anderson - Turning The Tables

Back To Top