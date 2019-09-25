Marian Anderson - Turning The Tables
Watch Rhiannon Giddens And Lizz Wright Perform A Tribute To Marian Anderson
Chills all around as Lizz Wright and Rhiannon Giddens invoke the spirit of concert music great Marian Anderson with a version of the spiritual "Deep River" during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.
Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.