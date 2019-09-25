Accessibility links
Pentagon Letter Undercuts Trump Assertion On Delaying Aid To Ukraine Over Corruption A letter sent to four congressional committees in May and obtained by NPR, says officials have "certified that the Government of Ukraine has taken substantial actions" to address corruption.
NPR logo Pentagon Letter Undercuts Trump Assertion On Delaying Aid To Ukraine Over Corruption

National Security

Pentagon Letter Undercuts Trump Assertion On Delaying Aid To Ukraine Over Corruption

Enlarge this image

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Wednesday in New York where they were attending the the U.N. General Assembly meeting. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Wednesday in New York where they were attending the the U.N. General Assembly meeting.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump cited concerns about corruption as his rationale for blocking security assistance to Ukraine earlier this week. But in a letter sent to four congressional committees in May of this year and obtained by NPR, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood informs lawmakers that he has "certified that the Government of Ukraine has taken substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption (and) increasing accountability."

The certification had been required by law for the release of $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. That aid was blocked by the White House until Sept. 11 and has since been released. It must be spent before September 30, the end of the fiscal year.

This story will be updated.