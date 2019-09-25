Pentagon Letter Undercuts Trump Assertion On Delaying Aid To Ukraine Over Corruption

President Trump cited concerns about corruption as his rationale for blocking security assistance to Ukraine earlier this week. But in a letter sent to four congressional committees in May of this year and obtained by NPR, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood informs lawmakers that he has "certified that the Government of Ukraine has taken substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption (and) increasing accountability."

The certification had been required by law for the release of $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. That aid was blocked by the White House until Sept. 11 and has since been released. It must be spent before September 30, the end of the fiscal year.

This story will be updated.