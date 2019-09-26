READ: House Intel Releases Whistleblower Complaint On Trump-Ukraine Call

Updated at 9:24 a.m. ET

A whistleblower filed a complaint on Aug. 12 about President Trump's conversation with a foreign leader, ultimately setting off a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The complaint cites "more than half a dozen officials" who gave an account of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25. The whistleblower, who admits not having been directly involved with the call, says the person was "deeply concerned" about a potential abuse of the law.

Read the complaint here. The intelligence community inspector general alerted acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Aug. 26. Read that letter here. Maguire is testifying before the House intelligence committee on Thursday.