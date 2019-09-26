READ: House Intel Releases Whistleblower Complaint On Trump-Ukraine Call

Accessibility links
READ: Whistleblower Complaint On Trump-Ukraine Phone Call A whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump's conversation with a foreign leader. Here is a redacted version of that complaint, cleared by the House intelligence committee.
President Trump speaks during a meeting at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday in New York City. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

Updated at 9:24 a.m. ET

A whistleblower filed a complaint on Aug. 12 about President Trump's conversation with a foreign leader, ultimately setting off a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The complaint cites "more than half a dozen officials" who gave an account of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25. The whistleblower, who admits not having been directly involved with the call, says the person was "deeply concerned" about a potential abuse of the law.

Read the complaint here. The intelligence community inspector general alerted acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Aug. 26. Read that letter here. Maguire is testifying before the House intelligence committee on Thursday.