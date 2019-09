Israel's Netanyahu Tasked With Forming Next Government After deadlocked elections last week, Israel's president has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the first chance to form a new government. But it's far from clear that he can do it.

Israel's Netanyahu Tasked With Forming Next Government Middle East Israel's Netanyahu Tasked With Forming Next Government Israel's Netanyahu Tasked With Forming Next Government Audio will be available later today. After deadlocked elections last week, Israel's president has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the first chance to form a new government. But it's far from clear that he can do it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor