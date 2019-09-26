'Piety & Power' Considers The Life And Ambition Of Vice President Mike Pence
Political reporter Tom LoBianco has covered Pence in both Indiana and Washington, D.C. He describes the vice president as a man of faith who is willing to put political ambition ahead of his beliefs.
Piety & Power
Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House
Hardcover, 371 pages |purchase
