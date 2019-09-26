American Voters React To House Democrats' Call For An Impeachment Inquiry

Voters around the country are reacting to the House Democrats' calls for an impeachment inquiry.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

With the wild pace of this story, we have been wondering what people outside of Washington think about it all.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

So we'll be hearing from people around the country throughout the program. First, we head to York, Pa. We heard from folks this morning...

SHAPIRO: Like Candy Latsis (ph), who was working at a small business downtown.

CANDY LATSIS: As a woman of color - and I have a child with special needs - I just - I can't with this government right now.

CORNISH: She says President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian president brings up a lot of questions for her.

LATSIS: Why is he having someone investigate his rival? It's supposed to be a fair race, and it's similar to what we say that he might have done in the first election.

SHAPIRO: As for whether or not she supports impeachment...

LATSIS: Absolutely I do. Impeach him soon.

CORNISH: David Di'Anno (ph) had just gotten off his overnight shift at McDonald's. He was drinking coffee and scrolling Facebook, catching up on the news on his phone.

DAVID DI'ANNO: And the way I see it is I think the Democrats are trying to get a professional businessman out of office. I think he's doing a good job. He's building that wall. We're trying to keep illegal immigrants out and try to stop the terrorists from coming back to the U.S. And I'm for that, but I don't want to see anything happen to him.

SHAPIRO: Just down the street, Tony Orr was busy at the barbershop he owns.

TONY ORR: The American people got to get him out of there because he's no good. He's no good at all.

SHAPIRO: He says he worries about the effect President Trump is having on America's global reputation.

ORR: And impeachment, I'm for it. Get him up out of there, man. He's embarrassing to our country. He's a big embarrassment. They probably - them other countries just laughing at us, man. They probably said, well, look. They've got an idiot as a president.

CORNISH: But artist Todd Becker is ready to tune it all out.

TODD BECKER: My problem is I'm kind of tired of hearing about the whole thing, and I mean, even after Democrats been after him for - how long now? - trying to get rid of him. You know, so I personally - I couldn't really care less.

CORNISH: Becker says he thinks there are other things we should be focusing on, like climate change.

BECKER: It's just, like - just a waste of taxpayer dollars, and there's a lot more serious problems when it comes to global warming and all that kind of thing.

SHAPIRO: Thanks to member station reporter Bret Sholtis for that tape.

CORNISH: And we'll be hearing more from other parts of the country elsewhere in the program.

