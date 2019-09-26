Tobacco

Tobacco is the nom de guerre of electronic musician and composer Tom Fec. Tom also founded the music collective Black Moth Super Rainbow. He's been making records for over 15 years now, and as Tobacco, ended up composing the opening theme song to the HBO show Silicon Valley:

Tobacco's music is lush and layers, but also kind of dirty and unsettling. It's made with a ton of old synths, tape distortion. Plus, a lot of weird, processed vocals. It's dark, beautiful and even when you can't quite understand the obscure lyrics, there's a lot of feelings there.

Tobacco opens up about the early days of Black Moth Super Rainbow. He'll tell us about some of his first synthesizers, and love of Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada. It's often been noted that members of the band enjoy their privacy, and perform in masks – Tobacco explains the secrecy behind many of the members identity. Plus, he'll talk about why the latest Black Moth Super Rainbow album Panic Blooms allowed him to open up about depression.