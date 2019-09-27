Electric Police Car In California Runs Out Of Gas, So To Speak

A police officer in Fremont was pursuing a suspect when his Tesla patrol car alerted him that it only had "six miles of battery" left. He had to pull over and recharge. The suspect got away.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In an attempt to go greener, the police department in Fremont, Calif., bought an electric police car, a Tesla. Better for the environment, maybe, but a recent high-speed chase showed the downside. A police officer was pursuing a suspect when his car alerted him that it only had six miles of battery left. He had to pull over and recharge. The suspect got away. A city spokeswoman noted that a regular police car could have easily run out of gas.

