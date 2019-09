Demonstrations Grow Against Egypt's President NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Jared Malsin about the latest protests in Egypt in which nearly 2,000 people have been arrested calling for the president's ouster.

Demonstrations Grow Against Egypt's President Middle East Demonstrations Grow Against Egypt's President Demonstrations Grow Against Egypt's President Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Jared Malsin about the latest protests in Egypt in which nearly 2,000 people have been arrested calling for the president's ouster. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor