Americans Are Split On Impeachment Inquiry, Poll Numbers Reflect NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Republican pollster Whit Ayres about public opinion on impeachment proceedings. Experts warn that public opinion is likely to keep changing as this story develops.

Americans Are Split On Impeachment Inquiry, Poll Numbers Reflect Analysis Americans Are Split On Impeachment Inquiry, Poll Numbers Reflect Americans Are Split On Impeachment Inquiry, Poll Numbers Reflect Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Republican pollster Whit Ayres about public opinion on impeachment proceedings. Experts warn that public opinion is likely to keep changing as this story develops. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor