Accessibility links
Are The Holidays Stressful In Your Family? We Want To Hear From You Spending time with your family over the holidays can be like walking a minefield. Life Kit is talking with a family therapist for advice, and we want to hear your stories.
General Life Kit tile
Special Series

Life Kit
NPR logo Are The Holidays Stressful In Your Family? We Want To Hear From You

Are The Holidays Stressful In Your Family? We Want To Hear From You

Julia Furlan

Enlarge this image

Holidays with family can be stressful. Carol Yepes/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Holidays with family can be stressful.

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Spending time with your family over the holidays can be a minefield. Whether that means managing recovery from an eating disorder, introducing a new partner or interacting with folks who have caused harm or trauma, it's a lot! Life Kit is sitting down with Andrea Bonior, a licensed family therapist, to get the best advice for managing the stress of family time over the holidays.

Tell us about your holiday family stress, or ask for Bonior's advice, in this form. Part of our work involves putting reader voices on the air, so if you can, tell us your story in a voice memo. You can include one in the form. Thanks!

General Life Kit tile
Special Series

Life Kit