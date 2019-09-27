Accessibility links
1845 House musician Jonathan Coulton rewrote songs with the word "America" or "American" in their titles to make them about people, places and things that happened the year Texas became a state.

1845

Heard on Ask Me Another
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

In this music parody, house musician Jonathan Coulton rewrote songs with the word "America" or "American" in their titles to make them about people, places and things that happened the same year Texas became an American state.

Heard on Matthew McConaughey: Commerce And Vanity.

