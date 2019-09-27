Accessibility links
The News Roundup for September 27, 2019 There's a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, a redacted version of a whistle-blower complaint was made public and the UN Climate Action Summit wrapped up.

Around the world, a crackdown on protests in Egypt, a historical court ruling in Britain and some big moves at the UN General Assembly.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup for September 27, 2019

Listen · 1:30:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765105521/765177334" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup for September 27, 2019

1A

The News Roundup for September 27, 2019

The News Roundup for September 27, 2019

Listen · 1:30:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765105521/765177334" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Women hold up protest signs during a demonstration calling for a stand against climate change at the Education City campus of the Qatar Foundation (QF) in the capital Doha. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

Women hold up protest signs during a demonstration calling for a stand against climate change at the Education City campus of the Qatar Foundation (QF) in the capital Doha.

KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

After years of debate, House Democrats have officially opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

A whistleblower complaint claims that President Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. A redacted version of the complaint and an official account of the phone call were made public this week.

But that wasn't all that happened this week: There was also a lot of news coming out of the UN Climate Action Summit.

Meanwhile, we saw a crackdown on protests in Egypt, a historic court ruling in Britain and some big moves at the UN General Assembly.

For the domestic hour, we spoke to Alexis Simendinger, a national political correspondent for The Hill; Juliet Eilperin, a senior national affairs correspondent with The Washington Post; Amy Harder, a reporter covering energy and climate with Axios; and Umair Irfan, a staff writer for Vox.

For the international hour, we spoke to Nancy Youssef, a national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal; Paul Danahar, the Washington bureau chief for the BBC; and Hayes Brown, the Deputy World News editor at BuzzFeed News.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.