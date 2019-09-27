The News Roundup for September 27, 2019

After years of debate, House Democrats have officially opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

A whistleblower complaint claims that President Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. A redacted version of the complaint and an official account of the phone call were made public this week.

But that wasn't all that happened this week: There was also a lot of news coming out of the UN Climate Action Summit.

Meanwhile, we saw a crackdown on protests in Egypt, a historic court ruling in Britain and some big moves at the UN General Assembly.

For the domestic hour, we spoke to Alexis Simendinger, a national political correspondent for The Hill; Juliet Eilperin, a senior national affairs correspondent with The Washington Post; Amy Harder, a reporter covering energy and climate with Axios; and Umair Irfan, a staff writer for Vox.

For the international hour, we spoke to Nancy Youssef, a national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal; Paul Danahar, the Washington bureau chief for the BBC; and Hayes Brown, the Deputy World News editor at BuzzFeed News.

