Weekly Wrap: Where The Climate Conversation Stands, Plus The Emmys And Diversity

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The debate over climate change continues to simmer after this week's climate strike demonstrations and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. One author is arguing for a vegan-by-day approach to reduce carbon emissions. Plus, are the Emmys making progress on diversity? Sam is joined by Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins of the Slate podcast, Thirst Aid Kit.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman, Alexander McCall and Kitty Eisele. We had additional help this week from Jason Fuller and Uri Berliner. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.