Accessibility links
Episode 941: Three Bets : Planet Money We jog to New Jersey to bet on tennis, we solve a mystery in Las Vegas, and we venture into the world of video game loot. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Episode 941: Three Bets

Listen · 22:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765208270/765277998" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Episode 941: Three Bets

Planet Money

Episode 941: Three Bets

Keith Romer

Ben Johnson

Episode 941: Three Bets

Listen · 22:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765208270/765277998" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Across the George Washington Bridge, where legal sports betting can begin. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Across the George Washington Bridge, where legal sports betting can begin.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On today's show, we jog to New Jersey to try our luck at sports betting. We solve a Las Vegas casino mystery. And we venture into the world of video game loot.

Music: "Chatroom Romance," "Chain Reaction," "Cavalry Charge," and "Second Line Stomp."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Newsletter

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want to have more unusual business stories? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.