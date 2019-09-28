Accessibility links
Charlie Day Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' There's a well-known meme that shows Day in front of a conspiracy-theory blackboard, so we've invited him to play a game called "It's all connected ... don't you see?"

NPR logo Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Charlie Day On Conspiracy Theories

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Charlie Day On Conspiracy Theories

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Charlie Day speaks at Vulture Festival LA on Nov. 19, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Vulture Festival
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Charlie Day stars in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which began its 14th season on Wednesday. There's a well-known meme that shows Day in front of a conspiracy-theory blackboard, so we've invited him to play a game called "It's all connected ... don't you see?" Three questions about conspiracy theories we read about in this ShortList article. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

