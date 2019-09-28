Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara Coates' new novel infuses the Underground Railroad with teleportation power. Justin Chang reviews Judy. Identical twins Tegan and Sara revisit their teen years and their early music in a new memoir.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara

Listen · 46:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765026677/765368539" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara

Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara

Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara

Listen · 46:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/765026677/765368539" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Enlarge this image

Ta-Nehisi Coates' 2014 Atlantic Magazine cover story, "The Case for Reparations," led to a national conversation about how to reckon with injustices resulting from years of slavery. He won a National Book Award in 2015 for Between the World and Me. Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times hide caption

toggle caption
Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times

Ta-Nehisi Coates' 2014 Atlantic Magazine cover story, "The Case for Reparations," led to a national conversation about how to reckon with injustices resulting from years of slavery. He won a National Book Award in 2015 for Between the World and Me.

Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Magic, Memory And The Underground Railroad: "Magic is often very much a part" of the story of enslavement and escape, Coates says. His new novel, The Water Dancer, imagines a world in which teleportation helps power the Underground Railroad.

Renée Zellweger Dazzles In A Go-For-Broke Portrayal Of Judy Garland: Though her physical transformation is hardly definitive, the actress's profound empathy for her subject elevates Judy from a standard celebrity biopic to an unusually fascinating film.

Tegan And Sara Find Pain — And Unexpected Joy — In 'High School': Music duo Tegan and Sara revisit their teen years and their early music in a new memoir and companion album. Listening back to the songs they wrote, Sara says: "I was struck by the joy in our voices."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Magic, Memory And The Underground Railroad

Renée Zellweger Dazzles In A Go-For-Broke Portrayal Of Judy Garland

Tegan And Sara Find Pain — And Unexpected Joy — In 'High School'

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.