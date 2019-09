Wajahat Ali On A Stranger's Liver Donation Political pundit Wajahat Ali's young daughter was fighting liver cancer. He tells NPR's Scott Simon about how a stranger's response to an appeal on Twitter saved her life.

Wajahat Ali On A Stranger's Liver Donation Health Wajahat Ali On A Stranger's Liver Donation Wajahat Ali On A Stranger's Liver Donation Audio will be available later today. Political pundit Wajahat Ali's young daughter was fighting liver cancer. He tells NPR's Scott Simon about how a stranger's response to an appeal on Twitter saved her life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor