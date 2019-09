The Pope Opposes Adjectives NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter about advice Pope Francis gave to his communications team this week.

The Pope Opposes Adjectives Religion The Pope Opposes Adjectives The Pope Opposes Adjectives Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter about advice Pope Francis gave to his communications team this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor