Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roy, Japan Airlines has introduced a new service for their passengers. You can pick a seat that is what?

ROY BLOUNT JR: Dry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It would be terrifying if that were an option.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. The trick is you pick your seat as to be both far away and upwind from the diaper.

BLOUNT JR: Not too close to a small child.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

BLOUNT JR: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: So you can pick a seat far away from babies. So when you go to your check-in on your Japan Airlines flight and you go to the seat map, look for the little happy baby icon on the seats, which indicates the presence of a little, miserable baby.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: And don't sit on that one.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: How do you guys feel about sitting on planes next to babies?

NEGIN FARSAD: As a lady who just birthed one of those...

SAGAL: Yes?

FARSAD: ...You know, my baby - I'm not trying to brag, but, like...

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: ...She's pretty dope. Like, she's, like, pretty chill on a plane.

SAGAL: And how old is she now, 14?

FARSAD: She's, like, a...

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: Close. She's 9 months.

SAGAL: Yeah.

FARSAD: I will say, though, that we had a pooping incident that was epic.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: But this is what happened. The baby - everything's great. The baby doesn't cry. The baby doesn't do anything for five hours. And traveling with a dog - dog and baby.

BILL KURTIS: Oh, my God.

FARSAD: Pomeranian - furry, little guy. And the...

SAGAL: Oh, no.

FARSAD: And at the end of the trip, OK, 20 minutes left to landing, the plane has some turbulence, which makes the baby nauseous. Baby vomits - projectile vomits all over everybody.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: But the person who gets it the most is the dog.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: The dog then goes into the aisle and does what dogs do.

BLOUNT JR: Oh.

ADAM BURKE: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: And he shakes it out...

SAGAL: Oh.

KURTIS: Oh, God.

FARSAD: ...Getting vomit over 40 additional people.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: The plane screams like bloody murder. And anyways, we laughed and laughed.

SAGAL: I'm just...

KURTIS: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm just trying to imagine what the little icon is for that.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Oh, it's Spirit Airlines.

(SOUNDBITE OF TALKING HEADS SONG, "STAY UP LATE")

SAGAL: Coming up, we turn to the dog whistleblower in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.