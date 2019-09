House Democrats Move Quickly On Trump Impeachment Inquiry House Democrats are planning hearings as early as next week, as part of their impeachment inquiry stemming from a whistleblower complaint about President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president.

House Democrats are planning hearings as early as next week, as part of their impeachment inquiry stemming from a whistleblower complaint about President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president.