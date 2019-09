Latest Polls Of Iowa And Texas Voters NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Ann Selzer, a pollster in Iowa, and Abby Livingston of the Texas Tribune, about how people in Iowa and Texas are responding to the politics in Washington.

Latest Polls Of Iowa And Texas Voters Politics Latest Polls Of Iowa And Texas Voters Latest Polls Of Iowa And Texas Voters Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Ann Selzer, a pollster in Iowa, and Abby Livingston of the Texas Tribune, about how people in Iowa and Texas are responding to the politics in Washington. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor