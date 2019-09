Rocking Against Censorship In Lebanon Rock bands in Lebanon recently held a concert to protest what activists see as a shrinking space for free speech.

Rocking Against Censorship In Lebanon Middle East Rocking Against Censorship In Lebanon Rocking Against Censorship In Lebanon Audio will be available later today. Rock bands in Lebanon recently held a concert to protest what activists see as a shrinking space for free speech. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor