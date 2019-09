Work And Motherhood In 'Maternal Optimism' Danna Greenberg and Jamie Ladge wrote Maternal Optimism: Forging Positive Paths Through Work and Motherhood. They told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that balancing parenting and work changes as kids grow.

Danna Greenberg and Jamie Ladge wrote Maternal Optimism: Forging Positive Paths Through Work and Motherhood. They told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that balancing parenting and work changes as kids grow.