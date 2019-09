Silvio Berlusconi Biopic: 'Loro' Loro is the latest from Italian director Paolo Sorrentino and tells the story of businessman and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's last comeback.

Silvio Berlusconi Biopic: 'Loro' Movies Silvio Berlusconi Biopic: 'Loro' Silvio Berlusconi Biopic: 'Loro' Audio will be available later today. Loro is the latest from Italian director Paolo Sorrentino and tells the story of businessman and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's last comeback. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor