Marking The Centennial Of Arkansas' Elaine Massacre The centennial of the "Elaine Massacre" is this month. Descendants, scholars, and activists are gathering for the first time to discuss what was one of the bloodiest racial conflicts in U.S. history.

Marking The Centennial Of Arkansas' Elaine Massacre History Marking The Centennial Of Arkansas' Elaine Massacre Marking The Centennial Of Arkansas' Elaine Massacre Audio will be available later today. The centennial of the "Elaine Massacre" is this month. Descendants, scholars, and activists are gathering for the first time to discuss what was one of the bloodiest racial conflicts in U.S. history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor