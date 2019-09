José José, The Prince Of Song, Dies At Age 71 In Mexico, crowds gathered for a karaoke tribute to legendary singer José José , who died Saturday in Miami. Throughout Latin America and beyond he was known as the Prince of Song.

José José, The Prince Of Song, Dies At Age 71 Obituaries José José, The Prince Of Song, Dies At Age 71 José José, The Prince Of Song, Dies At Age 71 Audio will be available later today. In Mexico, crowds gathered for a karaoke tribute to legendary singer José José , who died Saturday in Miami. Throughout Latin America and beyond he was known as the Prince of Song. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor