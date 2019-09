Some Experts Disagree Over New ADHD Guidelines New ADHD guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend children five or older take medication and get therapy as soon as they are diagnosed. Some experts say this is the wrong approach.

Some Experts Disagree Over New ADHD Guidelines Your Health Some Experts Disagree Over New ADHD Guidelines Some Experts Disagree Over New ADHD Guidelines Audio will be available later today. New ADHD guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend children five or older take medication and get therapy as soon as they are diagnosed. Some experts say this is the wrong approach. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor