Zimbabwe Continues Its Economic Downward Spiral NPR's Noel King talks to Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press about the future of Zimbabwe following this month's death of former President Robert Mugabe, who was buried over the weekend.

Zimbabwe Continues Its Economic Downward Spiral Africa Zimbabwe Continues Its Economic Downward Spiral Zimbabwe Continues Its Economic Downward Spiral Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press about the future of Zimbabwe following this month's death of former President Robert Mugabe, who was buried over the weekend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor