Accessibility links
GOP Rep. Chris Collins, Early Trump Supporter, Resigns New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, the first GOP lawmaker to endorse President Trump in the 2016 election, submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Pelosi's office
NPR logo GOP Rep. Chris Collins Resigns Ahead of Reported Guilty Plea On Insider Trading

Politics

GOP Rep. Chris Collins Resigns Ahead of Reported Guilty Plea On Insider Trading

Enlarge this image

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., is expected to change his plea to guilty in a federal case involving insider trading charges. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Seth Wenig/AP

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., is expected to change his plea to guilty in a federal case involving insider trading charges.

Seth Wenig/AP

New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins is resigning, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Collins is expected to appear in court tomorrow and multiple news organizations have reported he is expected to plead guilty to charges involving insider trading.

Collins was the first House Republican to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

His resignation will not take effect until the House meets in a pro forma session on Tuesday.

The Western New York Republican was arrested in August 2018 after a federal grand jury accused him of sharing material, non public information about Innate, an Australian biotech company. Collins was on the company's board of directors and passed along information about the results of drug trials — that information allowed them to make timely stock trades and avoid over $768,000 in losses, according to court documents.

'The Campaign Is The Amplifier': How Trump Plans To Fight Impeachment Push

Politics

'The Campaign Is The Amplifier': How Trump Plans To Fight Impeachment Push

He was charged with multiple counts, including securities fraud, wire fraud, and making false statements. Collins was indicted along with his son, Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancée.

An entry on the docket for Collins' case on Monday noted "Change of Plea Hearing scheduled for 10/1/2019 at 03:00 PM."

Collins' son and Zarsky are scheduled to appear on court on Thursday.

The move to change his plea comes more than a year after the Buffalo News reported Collins turned down a plea deal. The newspaper also reported the Collins submitted his resignation effective immediately to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Democrats Seize On GOP Ethics Scandals In Midterms, Because It's Worked Before

Politics

Democrats Seize On GOP Ethics Scandals In Midterms, Because It's Worked Before

"We are in receipt of a letter of resignation," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, told NPR. "It will be laid down on the House Floor tomorrow during pro forma. Resignation will be effective at that time."

Collins' office declined to comment and referred questions to his attorney, who did not respond to NPR.

Initially after his indictment, Collins said he would withdraw from his reelection campaign in 2018, but he changed his mind and narrowly won his race over Nate McMurray, a Democratic town supervisor.

President Trump won the district by 25 points in 2016.

NPR's Susan Davis and Claudia Grisales contributed to this report