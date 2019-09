Pittsburgh Synagogue Gets Help From Neighboring Church, 1 Year After Deadly Shooting Nearly a year after a man opened fire in Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, members of the congregation are holding their High Holy Days celebration at an Episcopal church that welcomed them in.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Gets Help From Neighboring Church, 1 Year After Deadly Shooting National Pittsburgh Synagogue Gets Help From Neighboring Church, 1 Year After Deadly Shooting Pittsburgh Synagogue Gets Help From Neighboring Church, 1 Year After Deadly Shooting Audio will be available later today. Nearly a year after a man opened fire in Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, members of the congregation are holding their High Holy Days celebration at an Episcopal church that welcomed them in. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor