Lianne La Havas' 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

In 2015, Lianne La Havas performed one of the most widely viewed Tiny Desk concerts of all time. On YouTube alone, it's been viewed nearly 13 million times — not as many as, say, Anderson .Paak at 39 million, but still an awful lot. We recently asked La Havas to pick her own favorite Tiny Desk concerts and jot down a few thoughts about what made them stand out.

• Tank And The Bangas

The Tiny Desk concert by Tank and the Bangas completely stopped me in my tracks. I didn't feel worthy of what I was hearing. Every note sung and every lyric gave me goosebumps, not to mention the impeccable but free musicianship. One of my all time favorites.

• Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anderson Paak's Tiny Desk is absolutely the funkiest and most joyful. He's absolutely amazing, and this concert proves it beautifully.

• Noname

Noname's concert is everything she is and everything I like: musical, comical, syncopated, heartfelt. I love her timing and glowing positivity. In this concert, she is radiant.

• Tamino

This concert took me by surprise. I'd never heard his music before, and he was recommended by a friend as I was scrolling down the list of Tiny Desks. His voice is effortless and his harmony is so natural and satisfyingly unusual.

• Mac Miller

I can't do a list of my Top 5 Tiny Desk concerts without mentioning the late, great Mac Miller — a youthful wordsmith with wisdom beyond his years. This concert shows his vulnerability as a strength and perfectly captures his appreciation for great music, as well as his huge support for his contemporaries and successful attempts to push forward in his genre. A class act. We are so lucky that he left us with this beautiful, honest performance.