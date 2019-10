Rudy Giuliani's TV Appearances May Be Fueling Impeachment Scrutiny Democrats subpoenaed documents from presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani, citing statements from a CNN interview. We explore how TV appearances are driving events in the Ukraine whistleblower probe.

