Across Europe This Week Lost Deer Are Making Headlines

In a mountain resort in Italy, a deer was stuck among racks of clothes. In western Germany, a deer was trapped in an empty swimming pool. Both animals were freed.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Across Europe this week, lost deer are making headlines. In a mountain resort in Italy, a deer went shopping - maybe? It was stuck, at least, among racks of clothing for hours. Authorities blocked off a street to catch and release the animal. Then in western Germany, a deer turned up in an empty swimming pool. Firefighters enlisted a local hunter to jump in and push it to safety. And they said the deer, quote, "didn't even thank anyone for its rescue."

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.