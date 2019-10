North Korea Launches Missile A Day After Agreeing To Nuclear Talks North Korea fired what is believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It comes just days before U.S. and North Korean officials are supposed to resume nuclear talks.

North Korea Launches Missile A Day After Agreeing To Nuclear Talks

North Korea fired what is believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It comes just days before U.S. and North Korean officials are supposed to resume nuclear talks.