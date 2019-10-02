Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was On Phone For Trump's Call To Zelenskiy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly acknowledged that he was listening to the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has sparked an impeachment inquiry.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said Wednesday in Rome.

During that call, Zelenskiy expressed appreciation for U.S. defense help and Trump responded by saying, "I would like you to do us a favor though" — and asked the Ukrainian leader to work with Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

Pompeo discussed the call during a joint news conference alongside Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The secretary is on a weeklong European trip that includes stops at the Vatican as well as in Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece.

Later Wednesday, the State Department's inspector general is expected to meet with key congressional committees dealing with the Ukraine issue. The inspector general's office sent a request for an urgent meeting Tuesday, telling lawmakers that the meeting is to discuss documents obtained from the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser.

The bipartisan meeting, which is to be held at a secure facility, will include the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with panels on homeland security, oversight and intelligence.

Pompeo's admission comes 10 days after he deflected questions about the Ukraine phone call when the topic came up during an interview with ABC News' Martha Raddatz.

In that segment on ABC's This Week, Raddatz summarized news reports about the call and noted Trump's insistence that it was "a perfectly fine and respectful conversation." She then asked the secretary what he knew about Trump and Zelenskiy's conversation about Biden — and Pompeo replied, "So, you just gave me a report about a I.C. [intelligence community] whistle-blower complaint, none of which I've seen."

Rather than disclose that he had been on the phone call, Pompeo went on to describe the Trump administration's policy toward Ukraine. When Raddatz followed up by asking about Trump's request for an investigation, Pompeo said, "I think I saw a statement from the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday, said there was no pressure applied in the course of the conversation."

At the time, Pompeo didn't seem to expect the White House to release a transcript of the phone call, a move he said was rare.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to do so, except in — in the most extreme circumstances," Pompeo said. He added, "there's no evidence that that would be appropriate here at this point."

The secretary confirmed his participation in the call a day after reports first emerged that he took part. In response to those reports, key House Democrats issued a statement saying that Pompeo "is now a fact witness in the House impeachment inquiry."

Congressional Democrats and Pompeo have been trading accusations that each side is attempting to intimidate or bully witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. On Tuesday, House Democrats postponed what had been expected to be the first in a series of depositions of current and former State Department staffers after Pompeo raised objections.

As NPR's Franco Ordoñez reported, that initial deposition had been expected to take place in a closed session Wednesday between former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and the House Intelligence Committee. That session is now set for Oct. 11.

During his remarks in Rome, Pompeo reiterated his criticism of how the House impeachment inquiry is being handled — particularly Democrats' approach in seeking testimony from State Department personnel.

Pompeo said potential witnesses were contacted directly by investigators and told they could not be accompanied by State Department attorneys during testimony — which he said raises separation of powers concerns for the Trump administration.

"They contacted State Department employees directly — told them not to contact legal counsel at the State Department," Pompeo said.

Another closed deposition is scheduled for Thursday, when lawmakers will question another former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

NPR's Michele Kelemen contributed to this report.