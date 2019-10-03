Station Breaks: The Best New Songs From NPR Music Stations

Every month on Station Breaks, NPR Music stations handpick a diverse list of new songs by not-so-big bands. In this edition, check out British-Nigerian vocalist Ola Onabulé, Gothic country-rock by Roselit Bone and more. Songs from this month will be available to stream on the NPR Slingshot Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page.

A Giant Dog, "Black Mirror"

One cover just wasn't enough for these lighthearted punk weirdos, whose track-by-track take on Arcade Fire's Neon Bible is a brilliant re-imagining of some of that band's iconic songs. —Jack Anderson, KUTX, Austin, Texas

Bonnie Bishop, "Every Happiness Under The Sun"

Leading with a message of positivity, Bonnie Bishop explores new textures with fervent percussion in this new song, produced by the legendary Steve Jordan. —Jessie Scott, WMOT, Nashville, Tennessee

Roselit Bone, "Proving Grounds"

This sprawling octet plays an extraordinary style of Gothic country-rock. "Proving Ground" finds Roselit Bone at its rowdiest, with singer Charlotte McCaslin crooning behind a hard-charging cacophony of horns, percussion and guitars. —Jerad Walker, OPB, Portland, Oregon

<a href="http://roselitbone.bandcamp.com/album/crisis-actor">Crisis Actor by Roselit Bone</a>

Cynnamon, "Smile"

Caleb Turman and Austin Bello, better known as Cynnamon, have a knack for writing songs fit for radio. "Smile" is an indie-pop hit, infused with irony and a hint of Daft Punk. —Amy Miller, KXT, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Madeline Edwards, "Tryna Make Sense"

This rare love song by Houston's Madeline Edwards combines Southern soul with the cool California jazz on which she was raised. —Troy Schulze, Houston Public Media, Houston, Texas

Office Culture, "I Move In Shadows"

With "I Move in Shadows," Office Culture showcases its aptitude for trouble-free tempos paired with idiosyncratic vocals. The New York band is calling out for our attention and we can't help but listen. —Alexis Palmer, Mountain Stage, Charleston, West Virginia

Ola Onabulé, "The Old Story"

In "The Old Story," British-Nigerian vocalist Ola Onabulé́ presents a captivating and poignant portrayal of a man who questions his authority to end human life. —J. Michael Harrison, WRTI, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One Eleven Heavy, "Mardi Gras"

"Mardi Gras" packs a whole lot of '70s swagger into less than three minutes, complete with a ramshackle piano riff and snarky guitar and vocal harmonies. Keep on chooglin'. —Brian Burns, WUNC, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Stream this month's Station Breaks picks on NPR Slingshot's Spotify playlist.