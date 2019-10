The Lineup Is Set For Major League Baseball's Playoffs The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics to advance in post-season baseball. The night before, the Washington Nationals won their wild card game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Lineup Is Set For Major League Baseball's Playoffs Sports The Lineup Is Set For Major League Baseball's Playoffs The Lineup Is Set For Major League Baseball's Playoffs Audio will be available later today. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics to advance in post-season baseball. The night before, the Washington Nationals won their wild card game against the Milwaukee Brewers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor