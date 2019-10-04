Kiss To Perform For Sharks In Australia

Kiss is taking their show under the sea at a special concert for a few fans and sharks in Australia.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Matt Waller operates tours off the coast of Australia. He plays rock music on underwater speakers for great white sharks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATT WALLER: The vibration goes out and brings the sharks in from great distances, and everybody has a great day.

GREENE: He and the rock band KISS are taking their show under the sea for a live concert. The charity event with Airbnb next month is open to eight people and all sharks. No word on how KISS' makeup is going to hold up underwater.

