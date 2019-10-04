Elmo Gets A Talk Show

Elmo is getting a talk show. Sesame Workshop and HBO Max announced a deal for a new slate of Sesame Street programming.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We have news of a major celebrity this morning, one we follow closely on NPR News - not long ago, actually, he appeared inside our headquarters. The NPR Tiny Desk Concert, a series that has hosted performances by singers like Adele and Sting and the Jonas Brothers had a performance that included Elmo.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo) This is a tiny desk?

BOB BOILEN, BYLINE: It's kind of a long story.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo) Oh (laughter).

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The "Sesame Street" Muppet is a star. So it should not be surprising that Elmo is getting his own talk show, Sesame Workshop and HBO announced it yesterday.

GREENE: Now, of course, we've seen Elmo on late night before, like on this cooking segment on NBC's "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo) We're going to make a - what is it? Elmo forgets.

JIMMY FALLON: You're making a waffle. You're doing a waffle.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo) That's right. Elmo's waffles with grilled cheese. Yes, so if you could sort of put all that stuff together, the cheese and the tomato. Actually, first put the batter in. Elmo's a horrible chef.

FALLON: I mean...

INSKEEP: As the host of a show, this forgetful character will have to remember to ask the questions. He does have some experience. Elmo once got the chance to question his own puppeteer, Kevin Clash, for Penguin Random House.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo) Well, why do you think all of Elmo's friends love Elmo so much? Elmo just tries to be a nice monster.

KEVIN CLASH: Yeah. Well one of the things, Elmo, is they love your laugh.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Elmo, laughing).

GREENE: Now, it's not clear when we're gonna hear that laugh on the new show. The air date has not been set yet. Production on "The Not Too Late Show With Elmo" starts next month.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT I AM")

THE MUPPETS: (Singing) I'm going to keep my head up high, high, keep on reaching high, high.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.