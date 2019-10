MGM Resorts Reaches Settlement With Las Vegas Shooting Victims Victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting have reached a settlement with MGM Resorts. They will share as much as $800 million. Fifty-eight people died and more than 400 were injured in the massacre.

Victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting have reached a settlement with MGM Resorts. They will share as much as $800 million. Fifty-eight people died and more than 400 were injured in the massacre.