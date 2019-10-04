Lost Dogs Found

Two lost dogs are lost no more. This week they're reunited with their owners — thanks to a twist of fate.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the old movie "The Jerk," Steve Martin's character loses a class-action lawsuit. He writes checks to millions of plaintiffs, each for $1.09. The Baltimore Orioles did not quite do that, but after a losing season they wanted to do something. They wrote thank you notes to season ticket holders who suffered along with them. In one, pitcher Tanner Scott wrote - we thank you for the support, this season has been a growing year.

