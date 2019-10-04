Weekly Wrap: Funk's Resurgence In Pop, The Future Of Title VII, Domestic Extremism

As President Trump faces an impeachment inquiry his rhetoric is becoming more extreme, using words like "coup" and "civil war." At the same time, domestic terror experts are seeing an uptick in violent messaging from white nationalist groups, angry about the challenge to the president. Meanwhile, an upcoming Supreme Court case could decide whether Title VII employment protections apply to gay and transgender individuals. Plus, why funk music is making a resurgence in mainstream pop songs. Sam is joined by NPR national correspondents Leila Fadel and Kirk Siegler.

