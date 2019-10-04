Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Funk's Resurgence In Pop, The Future Of Title VII, Domestic Extremism As President Trump faces an impeachment inquiry his rhetoric is becoming more extreme, using words like "coup" and "civil war." At the same time, domestic terror experts are seeing an uptick in violent messaging from white nationalist groups, angry about the challenge to the president. Meanwhile, an upcoming Supreme Court case could decide whether Title VII employment protections apply to gay and transgender individuals. Plus, why funk music is making a resurgence in mainstream pop songs. Sam is joined by NPR national correspondents Leila Fadel and Kirk Siegler.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Bruno Mars performs onstage. Mars' pop-forward music often contains many elements of funk. Theo Wargo/Getty Images hide caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bruno Mars performs onstage. Mars' pop-forward music often contains many elements of funk.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry with help from Jason Fuller. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.