Climate Change In Canada's Yukon NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Paul Josie, a member of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, about how climate change in Canada's Yukon territory is affecting his community.

Climate Change In Canada's Yukon Environment Climate Change In Canada's Yukon Climate Change In Canada's Yukon Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Paul Josie, a member of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, about how climate change in Canada's Yukon territory is affecting his community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor