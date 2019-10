Trump Publicly Embraces What Others Would Hide Every time President Trump is accused of some wrongdoing, he first denies it. But faced with irrefutable evidence, he goes all in, either on Twitter or in a live press event.

Trump Publicly Embraces What Others Would Hide Politics Trump Publicly Embraces What Others Would Hide Trump Publicly Embraces What Others Would Hide Audio will be available later today. Every time President Trump is accused of some wrongdoing, he first denies it. But faced with irrefutable evidence, he goes all in, either on Twitter or in a live press event. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor