Retiring To Volunteer For older adults, having a sense of purpose can increase longevity and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. One retired teacher says she's found purpose in volunteering to help other seniors.

Retiring To Volunteer On Aging Retiring To Volunteer Retiring To Volunteer Audio will be available later today. For older adults, having a sense of purpose can increase longevity and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. One retired teacher says she's found purpose in volunteering to help other seniors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor