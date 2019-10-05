Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for a game that we like to call...

BILL KURTIS: The Trump Dump.

SAGAL: Some weeks...

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Yes. It's that time again. Some weeks, the Trump news moves faster than Mike Pompeo erasing old text messages.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We're going to ask you some true-false questions about the week in Trump rapid-fire style. Get it right - you get a point. Ready to play?

HELEN HONG: Yes.

FAITH SALIE: Sure.

SAGAL: All right. Tom, you're up first. Tom, true or false - on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump had proposed protecting America with an alligator- and snake-filled moat.

TOM BODETT: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Faith, true or false - on Wednesday, Donald Trump responded that the idea that he, quote, "wanted a moat stuffed with alligators and snakes," unquote, was fake news.

SALIE: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. He said the idea that he wanted a moot was fake news.

SALIE: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen, true or false. The president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told a reporter via text that he was considering bringing a lawsuit called Trump v. the Swamp.

HONG: True.

SAGAL: No, false. He said it was a jaw suit.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom, true or false...

HONG: Nobody has spellcheck.

SAGAL: Tom, true or false - this week, the Library of Congress cafeteria began serving a peach mint crumb cake.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Oh, true.

SAGAL: Yes. Faith...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...True or false...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Faith, true or false - on Wednesday, the president of the United States tweeted a Nickelback meme.

SALIE: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Helen, true or false - on Thursday, Nickelback had that tweet taken down for copyright violation.

HONG: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: I've never rooted for Nickelback before.

SAGAL: Tom...

KURTIS: No one else has, either.

SAGAL: Tom, true or false - on Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Hunter Biden played a role in getting Congress to investigate Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank.

BODETT: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. They reported that Moby played a role in getting Congress...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...To investigate Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank. Faith, true or false - reporters scrambled into action this week when the White House press secretary appeared for the first time in 200 days in the White House briefing room.

SALIE: False.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Reporters scrambled when a mouse fell from the ceiling...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Of the White House briefing room. The White House press secretary did not appear at all.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's it for this week's Trump Dump.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOO MANY ZOOZ'S "MOUSE TRAP")

